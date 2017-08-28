8/28/17 BLOG: KCBI Ryan Stevenson has a timely devotional for you #AfternoonsWithTheresa

We keep seeing story after story about Hurricane Harvey, those who are literally going through a storm and needing hope through this hard time. Maybe you’re going through a personal storm and need some major encouragement. KCBI artist Ryan Stevenson’s “Eye of the Storm” has had a huge impact and he happened to write some devos based on it that I believe will encourage your heart. Please feel free to share. see more here
