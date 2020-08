Today’s celebration is proof that God is bigger than any mountain that may stand in our way. This mother was told by 9 different doctors that the chances of her miscarrying was a “guarantee”, but that didn’t stop her and her husband from turning to the Lord in faith. Now a full year later, they are celebrating this miracle baby’s 1st birthday with the KCBI community! Wow!

