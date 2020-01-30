91 Year Old in Overalls Shares Wisdom from the Gym

91 year old Lloyd Black felt like he needed to get shape and so he started going to a local gym to work out. Not with fancy workout clothes, just work clothes. The gym is a place that I can feel intimidated sometimes, wondering if my outfit is coordinated enough, if my workout routine is impressing anyone, comparing my biceps to the person next to me in class. But I have a feeling (just by looking at this simple picture of Lloyd) that Lloyd would tell me to stop wasting my time worrying about any of that. It was a good pep talk today between me and this photo! Thanks Lloyd, I needed that!