fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

91 Year Old in Overalls Shares Wisdom from the Gym

By January 30, 2020 No Comments

91 year old Lloyd Black felt like he needed to get shape and so he started going to a local gym to work out. Not with fancy workout clothes, just work clothes.  The gym is a place that I can feel intimidated sometimes, wondering if my outfit is coordinated enough, if my workout routine is impressing anyone, comparing my biceps to the person next to me in class. But I have a feeling (just by looking at this simple picture of Lloyd) that Lloyd would tell me to stop wasting my time worrying about any of that. It was a good pep talk today between me and this photo! Thanks Lloyd, I needed that!

 

 

You May Also Like

Afternoons with LaureeCelebrate with Lauree

“I’m Celebrating My Life…33 Days Ago I Attempted Suicide”

Lauree
LaureeJanuary 29, 2020
Afternoons with LaureePodcasts

Helicopter Crash Creating Platform to Proclaim Jesus Christ for Orlando Magic VP

Lauree
LaureeJanuary 29, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

Annoyed? Cranky? Lauree’s Tip to “Cancel The Crank!”

Lauree
LaureeJanuary 28, 2020
X