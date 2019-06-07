fbpx
A 13-Year-Old North Texas Boy Is In The Fight Of His Life

Please keep Joshua Black in your prayers. He was in an accident on a trampoline where he broke his neck and before surgery, he couldn’t move his arms and legs. He is a very active young man, and we would love if everyone possible to pray for God’s complete healing of this young man. You can follow the families updates by following the Facebook group here.

