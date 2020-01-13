A Beautiful Truth Behind an Ugly Lie

We hear a lot about fake news and sometimes there are these headlines that aren’t anywhere in media, but in our minds. Maybe one of those lies you’ve told yourself is “If I’m not happy, then God must not love me.” Have you ever told yourself this?

Here’s the thing: God does not promise us happiness. Nowhere in scripture does it talk about rainbows and sunshine happily ever after. But Paul does have something to say about rejoicing through our suffering because our suffering today can’t even compare to the majesty that awaits us in our eternity with God. There is some beautiful truth behind that ugly lie.