A Beautiful Truth From ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Picture Credit: ABC

One of our favorite Christmas traditions each year is to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’. And this year, I noticed something new that I want to point out to you that filled my heart with hope.

*Spoiler Alert*

There’s the part in the movie where Linus tells the other characters about the true meaning of Christmas by reciting the story of Jesus’ birth from Luke 2. If you know anything about Charlie Brown and specifically the character Linus, he always carries around a blanket for security. About 40 seconds into his speech, he gets to the part where he says “..Fear Not…”, he drops the blanket. He let go of it.

The message is simple, yet brilliant. The birth of Jesus separates us from our fears. So this Christmas season, you no longer have to cling to the metaphorical blanket you carry to deal with your insecurities because through Christ, you can walk in strength.