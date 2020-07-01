A Biblical View On Wearing A Mask

Just in the past few days, so many stories have come up out of Texas of people throwing tantrums over wearing a mask. I just thought this might be worth chatting about because one of the things I have tried to incorporate in my life is the idea that not every hill is worth dying on.

I think as Christians, we need to choose our battles carefully. In fact, in 1 Corinthians 8:9, Paul is encouraging the brothers and sisters and says:

“Be careful, however, that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak.” – 1 Corinthians 8:9

As Christians, our command is not to dig in our heels and insist on our way. It is to lay things down for the benefit of others. So choose carefully the hill you are going to die on and ask yourself, “is this worth it?” It’s a whole lot easier to share the love of Christ when you’ve shown the love of Christ. If someone is wanting you to use a mask, then use it. It doesn’t cost you anything and even if it’s only for a few minutes, just remember that it will pass. We never want to become a stumbling block to our brothers and sisters in Christ and because our lives are dedicated to Christ, that will always include sacrifice.