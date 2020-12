When it comes to Christmas, the term ‘BOGO’ is music to a shopper’s ears. But instead of ‘Buy 1, Get 1’ this Christmas season, what if we ‘Buy 1, Give 1’? By giving, we mean give your business to a local small business!

There’s no greater gift you can your favorite local business than your support during this difficult season. We’re not saying down with Amazon, we love the convenience too. But this Christmas shopping season, let’s share theĀ wealth!