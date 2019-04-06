A Caring Heart

I pledged today because my 11 year old daughter with Down syndrome wanted to donate. She and I listen to KCBI every morning as we prepare for school. She listened to the stories of others all week and was touched to also help by giving her tooth fairy money. Kelsey has listened with me for years and knows many songs. Her first favorite was God’s Not Dead (because she loves lions). She perks up excitedly each time she hears her faves as well as those she knows to be our favorites. She’ll roll down the car window and praise along for all to hear! Kelsey’s faith is growing because of what she hears on KCBI. She has a big heart for people and we are grateful for KCBI to add to her life. Thank you all for your wonderful ministry of radio and life-saving sonograms!! We have HOPE!!