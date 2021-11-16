KCBI Afternoons

A Child’s Secret Super Power

By November 16, 2021 No Comments

You’ve probably heard the saying that kids are like sponges, and it’s true. They consume information and learn things so quickly. But it’s not because of something they have, it’s actually something they lack: The fear of failing.

Over time, we just develop this fear of looking silly or being bad at something, and in turn, we miss out on so many cool new opportunities. I think we’d be wise to recapture some of that child-like wonder. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility. You probably still can’t fly.

