A Church Was Robbed. The Real Story Is What Happened Next.

It’s not every day that you hear the story of a church being robbed. That’s a bummer when that does happen.

But what’s even rarer is for the person who committed the crime to return what was stolen with a written apology. But that’s what happened at First Baptist over in Grand Bay, Alabama.

They placed American flags around their church campus to celebrate July 4th. And ribbons were placed on each of the flags to honor veterans of the armed forces.

But somebody took all of the flags.

Then, a couple of days later, the thief, who remained anonymous, returned the flags with a note that said, “I’m sorry for taking all the flags. I didn’t mean any disrespect. I was drinking and I had a dumb idea. And I’m really, really sorry. I’m a little messed up and I’ve begged forgiveness from God, and I hope that you’ll forgive me.” Then they added, “PS, the flags are beautiful and I love God and America.”

Well, the pastor of the church said they don’t know who the culprit was and they don’t want to know. They don’t want to embarrass that person any further. And on top of that, they would love it if that person would come on by and visit at church and hear more about God’s love.

Pretty remarkable. And it feels to me kind of like more of what’s needed here this year.