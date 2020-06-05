A Comforting Thing To Hear In The Midst Of All Of This

Last night, I was texting back and forth with a friend last night who is having a very difficult time sleeping and it’s because of everything going on in the world. I think this has been a very traumatic time for a lot of people and it is has been affecting her sleep. So as we were texting back and forth, a Psalm came to my mind from Psalm 121. It is one of the songs of assent that the worshippers sang on their way up to Jerusalem three times a year for some of the feasts. Verse 3 says:

“He will not let your foot slip— he who watches over you will not slumber;” (Psalm 121:3)

I don’t know what you’re going through right now and I don’t know what your particular stress point is right now. I feel like I’ve been sitting under the weight of all of it. Not to the extent of some people, but I’ve been feeling it. I know you have to and here’s what we can remember today.

No matter what, the Lord is working even when it looks like nothing’s happening. He who watches over you, neither slumbers nor sleeps, and He who watches over you is passionate about biblical justice. The God who loves you does not sleep, He doesn’t stop working, and he stands on the side of the righteous.