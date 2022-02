Big Daddy Weave will be in the DFW next Friday, February 11th for their concert at Sunnyvale Baptist Church and today I had to the opportunity to talk on the phone with Mike Weaver, the lead singer of Big Daddy Weave. We talked about life, Jesus, music, and the legacy of his late brother and fellow band member, Jay Weaver. Praise God. I hope this conversation is as big of a blessing to you as it was to me.

-Sonny