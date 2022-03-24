A Countdown To Less Stress

Have you been stressed out as of lately? How about we try something together. I just came across this 5-4-3-2-1 stress buster. Doing all of them is supposed to shift your attention to your senses, helping you feel more focused on the present and less focus on your stressor. Ready?
- Think of FIVE things you can see right now, and they can be anything. Like the sky, a pen on your desk, or even your own hands.
- Think of FOUR things you can physically feel right now. Like your heartbeat, or how warm the sun is.
- Listen for THREE things you can hear. Like wind blowing, the traffic around you, or the sound of someone’s voice.
- Think of TWO things you can smell right now. Things like coffee or fresh-cut grass are great . . . but unpleasant smells count too.
- And focus on ONE thing you can taste.
-Sonny