Afternoons with Sonny

A Countdown To Less Stress

By March 24, 2022 No Comments

Have you been stressed out as of lately? How about we try something together. I just came across this 5-4-3-2-1 stress buster. Doing all of them is supposed to shift your attention to your senses, helping you feel more focused on the present and less focus on your stressor.  Ready?

  • Think of FIVE things you can see right now, and they can be anything.  Like the sky, a pen on your desk, or even your own hands.
  • Think of FOUR things you can physically feel right now.  Like your heartbeat, or how warm the sun is. 
  • Listen for THREE things you can hear.  Like wind blowing, the traffic around you, or the sound of someone’s voice. 
  • Think of TWO things you can smell right now.  Things like coffee or fresh-cut grass are great . . . but unpleasant smells count too.  
  • And focus on ONE thing you can taste. 

 

-Sonny

