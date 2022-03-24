A Countdown To Less Stress

Have you been stressed out as of lately? How about we try something together. I just came across this 5-4-3-2-1 stress buster. Doing all of them is supposed to shift your attention to your senses, helping you feel more focused on the present and less focus on your stressor. Ready?

Think of FIVE things you can see right now, and they can be anything. Like the sky, a pen on your desk, or even your own hands.

Think of FOUR things you can physically feel right now. Like your heartbeat, or how warm the sun is.

Listen for THREE things you can hear. Like wind blowing, the traffic around you, or the sound of someone’s voice.

Think of TWO things you can smell right now. Things like coffee or fresh-cut grass are great . . . but unpleasant smells count too.

And focus on ONE thing you can taste.

-Sonny