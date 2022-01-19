A COVID Resource You May Not Know About

Have you or someone you know been in need of a COVID test but we’re discouraged by the long lines around the DFW? Or gone to your local pharmacy only to find out their sold out of at-home tests? Well I’m to give you a heads up of a resource you may not know about: COVIDtests.gov

Every household in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. They are completely free to you and orders will typically ship in 7-12 days. The site also has a link if you are in need of a COVID-19 test right away where you can see other testing resources for free testing locations near you.

Stay safe friends!

-Sonny