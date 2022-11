On a recent drive into work, we had a uncharacteristically foggy morning. Like “I had a hard time seeing the street signs” foggy. Thankfully, I had a GPS to get me where I needed to go.

Then I started thinking about times in life where I couldn’t see where I was going, when I didn’t know what the path held up ahead, when I didn’t know the right steps to take. I had to rely on different type of GPS to help me find my way: God’s Positioning System