A Different Kind Of Love Note

Moms and Dads, this is something I believe all of us can surrender to.

A friend posted, “My dad once wrote a note to us and put it in a drawer. The note said, ‘If you are scared to tell me something, just bring me this note as a reminder that I am here to support and love you. No matter what. While I might be disappointed with the situation, I will not be disappointed in you and I won’t get mad; I will work with you for the best solution.”

My friend said they had to use that note a few times, but each time, through tears, and prayers… together, they made it through the impossible, and it made their family bonds unbreakable. Love this.

-Sonny

