A Different Way To Look At Forgiveness

Forgiveness is complicated and tricky, and it has many layers. But when we choose to forgive someone, it’s actually an act of worship to God. It recognizes what Jesus did on the cross so that you could be forgiven, and it passes the forgiveness onto someone else. It’s a statement about who God is. You can forgive someone and not have a relationship with them. You can forgive someone even you don’t feel forgiving. To forgive is an action, not a feeling; a verb, not a noun, and it truly is a gateway to peace. And sometimes we have to forgive our offender 70 x 7 times because forgiveness is a painful process. But it is how God sets us free from those who have hurt us the most.