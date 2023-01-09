Afternoons with Sonny

A Divorce Decree Worth Celebrating

January 9, 2023

Today, I’m celebrating my friend Ruth’s divorce decree. It’s a little different than you might think!

“MY DIVORCE IS FINAL!!! YESSSSSS!!!!

Thank you, Jesus!!!

I am… Divorcing my past, divorcing my pain, divorcing my doubt, divorcing my setbacks, divorcing negativity. It’s over and I am done with it!

The judge gave me full custody of my calling, full custody of my life. Divorce yourself from your past so that your future is released! Amen.

I’m also glad to announce I’m engaged to my bright future!! 

