A Father To The Fatherless

Summer Clayton is the father of 2.4 million kids and he couldn’t be more proud. His TikTok channel is dedicated to giving people intimate conversations they might long to have with their own father, but can’t. With his videos, Clayton exudes unconditional love and support, helping others feel accepted.

Clayton might not be a biological father (yet), but he makes for one great dad. It’s lovely to see the power of the internet being harnessed in such a positive and uplifting way. Thanks to Summer Clayton, it’s never too late to have dinner with dad.

