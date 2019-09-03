a gift my son

We adopted an 8 month old baby who came from a drug-addicted mother and he is now five they told us that they would be problems in the future but we could not see beyond the love that we have for him the fact that we know that God gave us a blessing in him. Now at the age of five we are starting to see small signs and some big signs of ADHD and some people tell us that he may need to be tested on the autism spectrum. But believe it or not my son is very bright and eager to learn his focus is just somehow or sometimes diluted. All I can think about is the fact that my son has risen from impossible odds the deck stacked against him until this point he has lived a blessed life. We are committed to giving my son a Christian education with a biblical worldview but the private school that we have been attending since he was 18 months old hashmap said they don’t have the resources to deal with my son or the training and I would venture to say the patients. Help us find a place for my son