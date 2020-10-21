Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

A Great Word From Amy Grant

By October 21, 2020 No Comments

It’s been a sincere privilege to have been able to meet and talk with a lot of the artists we play here at KCBI over the years, but one that will always stick out to me is the time I spent with Amy Grant. She truly is one of the kindest, most insightful people I’ve ever met.

One time, she shared with me a prayer that she got from her mother-in-law and it is something I want to pass along to you. It goes something like this, “Lord, lead me today to those I need and to those that need me. And let something I do have eternal significance.”

Let that be our prayer. That the Lord would lead us and guide our steps in a way that would be of eternal significance.

