A Health Update On Jay Weaver From Big Daddy Weave

A huge part of KCBI Artist Big Daddy Weave is Bassist Jay Weaver and people from around the world have been praying for Jay as he spent some time in the ICU this past week. Good news, Jay Weaver is back home! Jay was admitted to the ICU last week due to some complications with his dialysis treatments.

The band and their families are thanking everyone for praying through a statement from Jay’s wife, Emily:

“JAY IS HOME!!!!! Thank you for all of your prayers! God has been so gracious and kind during these past few days. Yesterday when I left the hospital, we didn’t know when Jay would come home. The doctors and nurses were concerned about all the things we asked for you to lift up in prayer. The Lord heard all your requests and surpassed them! We still have a journey. Jay did not have to have another finger amputated at this time. We have follow-ups with doctors these next two weeks. There may be changes in medical treatments. We are trusting completely in His plan. Thank you, thank you, thank you again for your prayers and sweet words.“





We’re so glad to hear that good news and will continue to #PrayForJay in the days ahead!