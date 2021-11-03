A Helpful Guide To The Christian Life

A number of years ago, the Orthodox theologian, Fr. Thomas Hopko, composed 55 maxims as a guide for the Christian life. Although many of them are helpful, here are ten that stood out to me.

Be always with Christ. Have a short prayer that you constantly repeat when your mind is not occupied with other things. Be an ordinary person. Be simple, hidden, quiet and small. Don’t compare yourself with anyone. Don’t seek or expect praise or pity from anyone. Be merciful with yourself and with others. Have no expectations except to be fiercely tempted to your last breath. Endure the trial of yourself and your own faults and sins peacefully, serenely, because you know that God’s mercy is greater than your brokenness. Get help when you need it, without fear and without shame.

While these themselves may not explicitly be stated in Scripture, they certainly are based in biblical values and are super helpful as we learn what it looks like to follow Christ in our everyday lives.