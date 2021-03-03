A Hidden Financial Drawback To Working From Home

There are a lot benefits to being able to work from home, but there’s a hidden financial drawback you might not have known about.

A little group known as Harvard Research dug into the number and found that, contrary to popular belief, working from home is actually more costly from a housing perspective. The amount of money households spent on housing, as a share of their overall spending, was 7% higher for people who work from home compared to people who didn’t. One of the reasons they stated for this increase is the spending that happens to equip you workspace with better backdrops, cameras, faster internet, etc.

This will be a really interesting trend to keep an eye on as time goes by!