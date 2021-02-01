A Housefire Gave Jay Allen The Best Parenting Advice Ever

Recently, I was walking through a house that had been completely burned down. It belonged to my wife’s cousin who is 9 months pregnant, which absolutely blows my mind that she has been able to remain so calm in the midst of such adversity. Not to mention that she has a 5 year old daughter to top that all off so let’s just say this is a REALLY stressful situation. Thankfully no one was home when this happened.

As I was walking through the piles of ash mixed with mud, all I could see was the family picking through the mess to see what was salvageable and what needed to be trashed and let’s just say, a majority of their belongings were burnt to a crisp. There were some things here and there that they salvaged but when it came to their daughter’s toys and things, only a few boxes of toys and clothing were able to be saved. But here’s what really stood out to me. I couldn’t wrap my mind how a 5 year old girl was going to react to literally all of her toys being burned and destroyed and this was the conversation she said they had:

Mother: Honey, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t save your toys. I’m so sorry. Daughter (5 years old): Mommy, it’s just things.

“Mommy, it’s just things.” WOW! How powerful is that? In the midst of such heartache and loss, this 5 year old girl gave me one of the biggest lessons that I could possibly learn about parenting. I’m not going to lie, I have no kids currently and know that I lack a lot of knowledge in this area of life. However, if you’re a parent and you’re reading this or listening to the podcast, know this. At the end of the day, your kid doesn’t really care about the toys no matter how much they act like they do. When they look real tragedy and destruction in the face, I can assure you they don’t care about the toys or the “things.” They care that YOU are there. YOU aren’t a thing. Be encouraged that if you feel like you aren’t able to provide everything that your child wants or needs, just know that you simply being there is more than most people can say.