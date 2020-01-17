fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

A Job Opportunity For Coffee Lovers

By January 17, 2020 No Comments

Maybe you’ve had a horrible week at work, you’re reconsidering everything. Don’t worry, I’ve got a job for you! All you need to do is love coffee…and be willing to move to Ireland for a bit.

There’s a job opening is for a seasonal management position for the Island’s accommodation and coffee shop. The island is called the Great Blasket Island, which is approximately 4 miles long and 1 mile wide and offers the following features:

-Great views
-Lots of wildlife. There are no snakes, snakes don’t live in Ireland (trust me, I’ve lived there)
-A handful of full-time island residents
-Thriving with Irish culture and history

So I’d say if you’re a total introvert or just need a change of pace from April-October, this could be a good move!

