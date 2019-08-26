A Journey Faith

Dear KCBI,

I wanted to share my journey of Faith. I asked God to guide me to bless and encourage others because the Bible tells us to encourage each other as we see the day approaching. I was invited to speak at a local University in Kenya and when I shared my testimony, it was clear that there was work to be done. The need to encourage and empower these young girls from very poor families was heavy on my heart.

This summer I had an opportunity to go to Kenya and by God’s grace, He guided me to do a conference for the second year. We have Confidence in Christ that when we ask anything according to His will, He will grant the desires of our heart. we walked i=to the poor neighborhood and was able to bring hope. Rebecca once shared at my church on not ignoring humble beginnings and the Lord confirmed by giving me the strength that I needed. He empowered and equipped me to start an organization called Confidence elevates inc. God is more than able https://youtu.be/DSpu58ZW8GE