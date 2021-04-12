Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

A Lesson In God’s Love From Beethoven

April 12, 2021

You’ve probably heard of Beethoven, the classic composer and pianist. In his older years, he used to play this broken harpsicord until tears would stream down his face. It wasn’t from this music sounding bad, though it did. You see, Beethoven couldn’t hear how out of tune the instrument was because he was deaf. He cried because he could hear how to the music was supposed to sound.

Maybe you feel like that broken instrument: worthless, inadequate, insignificant. But what does the master, God, do when the instrument is broken? Does he just replace it with a new one? The master musician fixes what we can’t and hears the music the way it’s supposed to be played. He hears a masterpiece.

