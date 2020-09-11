Afternoons with Lauree

A Lesson of Leadership From Dak Prescott

By September 11, 2020 No Comments

(Photo Cred: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

You may have seen a dust-up in the media surrounding Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He recently opened up about his struggle with his mental health after the death of his older brother earlier this year and a national sports commentator made a comment about how Dak sharing this information didn’t exhibit good leadership.

The thought that I want to share with you from this is in my experience, I’ve learned the most from people who have gone before me and modeled humility and transparency when it came to their own struggles. Not only did it strengthen the relationship, but it allowed me to face my own struggles with confidence that I wasn’t alone. For those pastors, leaders, and bosses I’ve had that have lead the way in showing what transparency looks like, I just want to say thank you.

So if you saw this dust-up and have second-guessed sharing what you’re going through, I just want to encourage you that sometimes sharing the way God has been able to strengthen you with others could be exactly the thing that someone needs to hear. In my opinion, I think that pretty good leadership.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree

Are You In Need Of Prayer?

Lauree
LaureeSeptember 11, 2020
Afternoons with LaureeCelebrate with Lauree

Celebrating…A Dog Bite?

Lauree
LaureeSeptember 9, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

Dream Job…If You Have The “Prowess”

Lauree
LaureeSeptember 9, 2020
X