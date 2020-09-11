A Lesson of Leadership From Dak Prescott

(Photo Cred: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

You may have seen a dust-up in the media surrounding Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He recently opened up about his struggle with his mental health after the death of his older brother earlier this year and a national sports commentator made a comment about how Dak sharing this information didn’t exhibit good leadership.

The thought that I want to share with you from this is in my experience, I’ve learned the most from people who have gone before me and modeled humility and transparency when it came to their own struggles. Not only did it strengthen the relationship, but it allowed me to face my own struggles with confidence that I wasn’t alone. For those pastors, leaders, and bosses I’ve had that have lead the way in showing what transparency looks like, I just want to say thank you.

So if you saw this dust-up and have second-guessed sharing what you’re going through, I just want to encourage you that sometimes sharing the way God has been able to strengthen you with others could be exactly the thing that someone needs to hear. In my opinion, I think that pretty good leadership.