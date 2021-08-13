A Look At Exodus: The Birth Of A Nation

Understanding the Exodus is key to understanding the Bible. The Exodus meant to Israel what the cross means to Christians. Jen Wilkin sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss God’s deliverance of the Jews and what it means for you and me today.

“Blessed be the Lord, who has delivered you.” —Exodus 18:10

With that introduction, we enter into the story of the Hebrew people in the Book of Exodus. No longer under the protection of their forefather Joseph, the children of Israel became slaves to the Egyptians. But God was raising up a deliverer in Moses, to lead His people from bondage to freedom so they could worship Him.

The exodus of the Israelites shapes our understanding of the whole Bible, its themes reverberating all the way to Revelation. Exodus is the birth narrative of a nation unmistakably guided by the Great Deliverer.

In this 10-session verse-by-verse study of Exodus 1–18, Jen Wilkin shows us that Israel’s story is our story: the same God who delivered Israel also delivers all those He loves from slavery to sin and from service to the pharaohs of this world. He lifts our eyes to the promised land He has prepared where we dwell with I AM and worship Him as the one true God.

If you’d like to enter into this amazing Bible study, you can click here!

Jen Wilkin is a speaker, writer, and Bible teacher. She has a background in women’s ministry, and has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts. Jen’s passion is to see believers become articulate and committed followers of Christ, with a clear understanding of why they believe what they believe, grounded in the Word of God.

You can find her and all of her resources here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!