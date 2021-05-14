A Message For The Person In The Mirror

If looking in the mirror makes you feel embarrassed or ashamed of choices that you’ve made, we’ve got some good news for you.

Sometimes life and the choices that we make out of fleshly desires lead us to those places where we look at ourselves in the mirror and we start believing about ourselves and our worth. About how ashamed we should be, about how God could never love us. I’m here to tell you right now that is a big, fat LIE.

Here is the truth: the enemy wants to define you by your wounds. But Jesus wants to define you by his wounds. That difference changes everything. That’s good news.