A Message For Those Who Feel Like They’ve Screwed It Up

If you feel like you’ve screwed up/messed up/faceplanted in life and you’re bearing the weight of that responsibility, we have something to tell you.

As people who have been there too, we want to let you know something. You’re not defined by your worst moment. You’re not defined by your greatest moments. You’re not defined by what others think about you. You’re not defined by what you think about yourself. You’re not defined by what you do. You’re not defined by what you don’t do. The only thing, and I mean THE ONLY THING you’re defined by is by what God has done for you.

Remember these 2 words: In. Christ.

You’re not defined by who you think you are, you’re defined by who God says you are.