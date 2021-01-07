A Message From Steven Curtis Chapman About His New Song, “A Desperate Benediction”

For those of you who have listened to Christian music for sometime, you’re probably familiar with the name Steven Curtis Chapman. Well, yesterday, he released a brand new song entitled “A Desperate Benediction” and here is SCC’s message about the heart behind this timely song:

“Words can’t describe the sadness that I feel as I watch the events currently unfolding in our country. I’m so heavy hearted at the brokenness and division that we are witnessing and experiencing in our world today, and I am processing in the way most natural to me as a singer-songwriter: with a song. I actually started writing this song about a year ago with my brilliant songwriter friend Tom Douglas, but have been waiting for the right time to share it, and I feel like now is that time. Now more than ever before, it seems like the soul of our world (& our nation) is aching, longing and desperate for PEACE. Whoever & wherever we are, I’m convinced that at our core we are all brothers and sisters crying out for the same thing, what the bible calls “shalom”… a Hebrew word meaning peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness. And ultimately, I believe that true peace…the peace that transcends all understanding and guards our hearts and minds…comes from the Prince of peace, Jesus Christ. So it is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share this new song with you…as a prayer…a cry…a Desperate Benediction for all of us….praying for peace, and praying that it starts with me, with you, with each of us. (Thank you to my son Caleb and daughter-in-law Jillian for joining me on this song.)

Peace be with you,

SCC”

Lyrics:

Peace on the mountain peace in the valley

Peace on the bulls on wallstreet and the lost sheep in the alley

Peace on the painted desert down the Mississippi river

Peace on the takers and peace to all the givers

Peace in the blessing and the curse

Oh let there be peace on earth

Oh let there be peace on earth

Peace on the lovers peace on the leavers

Peace on the doubters and peace on the true believers

The star in the spotlight…the fearful in the shadows

The divers in the deep end and drowners in the shallows

For all I’m not and for all it’s worth

Oh let there be peace on earth

Oh let there be peace on earth

Peace on the poor man peace on the king

The radio flyers and the broken wings

Let there be peace let there be peace on

The babies being born and the roses on the grave

The losers the winners the fearful and the brave

We’re all brothers and sisters crying to the Father for

Peace on earth Peace on earth

Oh let there be peace on earth

Oh let there be peace on earth

And let it start with me

Oh let it start with me