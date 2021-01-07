A Message From Steven Curtis Chapman About His New Song, “A Desperate Benediction”

For those of you who have listened to Christian music for sometime, you’re probably familiar with the name Steven Curtis Chapman. Well, yesterday, he released a brand new song entitled “A Desperate Benediction” and here is SCC’s message about the heart behind this timely song:
“Words can’t describe the sadness that I feel as I watch the events currently unfolding in our country. I’m so heavy hearted at the brokenness and division that we are witnessing and experiencing in our world today, and I am processing in the way most natural to me as a singer-songwriter: with a song. I actually started writing this song about a year ago with my brilliant songwriter friend Tom Douglas, but have been waiting for the right time to share it, and I feel like now is that time. Now more than ever before, it seems like the soul of our world (& our nation) is aching, longing and desperate for PEACE. Whoever & wherever we are, I’m convinced that at our core we are all brothers and sisters crying out for the same thing, what the bible calls “shalom”… a Hebrew word meaning peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness. And ultimately, I believe that true peace…the peace that transcends all understanding and guards our hearts and minds…comes from the Prince of peace, Jesus Christ. So it is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share this new song with you…as a prayer…a cry…a Desperate Benediction for all of us….praying for peace, and praying that it starts with me, with you, with each of us. (Thank you to my son Caleb and daughter-in-law Jillian for joining me on this song.)
Peace be with you,
SCC”
Lyrics:
Peace on the mountain peace in the valley
Peace on the bulls on wallstreet and the lost sheep in the alley
Peace on the painted desert down the Mississippi river
Peace on the takers and peace to all the givers
Peace in the blessing and the curse
Oh let there be peace on earth
Oh let there be peace on earth
Peace on the lovers peace on the leavers
Peace on the doubters and peace on the true believers
The star in the spotlight…the fearful in the shadows
The divers in the deep end and drowners in the shallows
For all I’m not and for all it’s worth
Oh let there be peace on earth
Oh let there be peace on earth
Peace on the poor man peace on the king
The radio flyers and the broken wings
Let there be peace let there be peace on
The babies being born and the roses on the grave
The losers the winners the fearful and the brave
We’re all brothers and sisters crying to the Father for
Peace on earth Peace on earth
Oh let there be peace on earth
Oh let there be peace on earth
And let it start with me
Oh let it start with me