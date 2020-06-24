A Message That Provides Grace In Those Tough Conversations

I’ve been having a lot of conversations and my guess is that you have been too. Conversations around race, equality, things we’re seeing on the headline news. I recently had a conversation with a friend of mine that left me feeling so unsettled, even awkward. This is a friend so near and dear to my heart, but for whatever reason, this conversation broke my heart because I never want there to be awkwardness between us.

But I came across this quote from Maya Angelou, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” I’m taking that to heart right now when I leave these conversations feeling unsettled because I know that from every conversation, I learn. So in the meantime, I’m going to keep on having those tough conversations and I’m going to continue learning in the shadow of God’s sufficient grace.