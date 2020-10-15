A Miracle after 20 Years!

Today, October 15, 2020 – I got my first period without any inducing medication and this is after 20 years when I was in High School!

I was diagnosed with PCOS – Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome in which I don’t get my period every month (no ovulation) and I have to take hormone pills to regulate. I have been praying the whole time that God heals me and my wonderful husband and I are praying to have our own kids. We are married for almost 9 years and God answered one of our prayers! To God be the Glory!