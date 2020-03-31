Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

A New and Temporary Normal

As the world is forced to adjust to a new (but temporary) normal, Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod and Rebecca Carrell look at the way things have changed and the uncertainty we are all navigating. So what can we know for certain in a season of uncertainty? We pray this episode blesses you as much as it blessed us.

