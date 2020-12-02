A New Christmas Tradition You Can Start With Your Family!

Here is something you and your family can do this advent season to create a new Christmas tradition! Beginning tonight, read one chapter of the book of Luke in the Bible each evening. There are 24 chapters. By Christmas Day, you will have read an entire account of Jesus’ life and you will be able to reflect on WHO and WHY we celebrate. As we celebrate an Advent season like never before, let’s be reminded that as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we also await excitedly for his return as our Warrior King to our rescue!

“Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.” – Revelation 22:12