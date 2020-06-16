Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

A New Way To Look At Forgiveness

Who is that person in your life that you have such a difficult time forgiving?

I think if we’re all being honest, we all have at least one. I have noticed every time I post on social media about forgiveness, it explodes because recently, I shared a meme that has now been shared over 160 times. This is what it says:

“Never wish them pain. That’s not who you are. If it caused you pain, they must have pain inside. Wish them healing.”

I’ve had conversations with my kids about friends who’ve hurt them and things they’ve gone through, and this is what I always encourage them to do. This is what has helped me.

It’s not that I have not arrived, but it’s really, really helped me. Pray that God would give you his eyes so that you could see that person like God sees them: people who are hurt.

I say this all the time that hurt people hurt people. I’ll say that again, people who hurt people are usually hurting people.

Pray for insight into their heart so that you might know their hurts. Ask God to give you empathy so that you can feel their pain and then ask God to fill you with His Spirit and help you to forgive freely, fully, and faithfully as you have been forgiven in Jesus because that is the only path to freedom.

