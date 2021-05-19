A New Way To Look At Our Problems

I think it’s fair to say that you will face a battle today. Whether it’s big or small, every day comes with its own fresh set of challenges. I have found that I slip very easily into a bad habit when it comes to challenges that I’m facing in my life. I start thinking about how great my problems are and when I think about them, I tend to meditate on them. I rehearse scenarios in my head and I forget that whatever it is that we’re focusing on, that’s the biggest thing in our life. When we focus our attention on something, we are holding a great big magnifying glass up to it. Whether we like it or not, we are telling ourselves that this is the biggest thing in our lives.

I imagine the battle in all the different ways he could go and really focus my attention too much on the battle. So what happens when I do that is that in my mind, God shrinks and my problem grows. Why aren’t I focusing on how great my god is? I went back to passage of Scripture recently that has been such a reset for me and I wanted to share it with you just in case you fall into the same trap that I do.

“In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple. Above him were seraphim, each with six wings: With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they were flying. And they were calling to one another: Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty;

the whole earth is full of his glory.”– Isaiah 6:1-3

Someday we will come face to face with this God and our problems will seem very, very small. Don’t look at God in light of your problems, instead, look at your problem in light of who your God is.