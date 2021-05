The bible is filled with parables, but there is only one that mentions someone by name: The Rich Man and Lazarus. At the time, society only knew of the rich man and Lazarus was considered a nobody. But today, we know the name of Lazarus and know nothing of the rich man.

Jesus loves to humanize the overlooked and dignify the disadvantaged. Maybe you feel unseen but take heart. Jesus knows you. You are famous in your father’s eyes.