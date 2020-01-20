A Powerful Call To The Church

Today is the day we celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday and the cause he championed, racial equality.

Have you ever read his “Letter From Birmingham Jail”? It is helpful today to read some of the words that came out of that jail. It was in response to several white religious leaders and an open letter they published named, “A Call for Unity”. The clergymen agreed that social injustices existed but argued that the battle against racial segregation should be fought solely in the courts, not in the streets.

Here is a key paragraph from the letter. It is still worthy of reflection as we look at the wrongs of the world today, and how the church should respond.

There was a time when the church was very powerful. It was during that period that the early Christians rejoiced when they were deemed worthy to suffer for what they believed. In those days the church was not merely a thermometer that recorded the ideas and principles of popular opinion; it was the thermostat that transformed the mores of society. Wherever the early Christians entered a town the power structure got disturbed and immediately sought to convict them for being “disturbers of the peace” and “outside agitators.” But they went on with the conviction that they were “a colony of heaven” and had to obey God rather than man. They were small in number but big in commitment. They were too God-intoxicated to be “astronomically intimidated.” They brought an end to such ancient evils as infanticide and gladiatorial contest.

Things are different now. The contemporary church is so often a weak, ineffectual voice with an uncertain sound. It is so often the arch supporter of the status quo. Far from being disturbed by the presence of the church, the power structure of the average community is consoled by the church’s often vocal sanction of things as they are.

You can read the entire letter here.