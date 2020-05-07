A Prayer for Couples as #CoronaDivorce Trends Up

There’s a trend happening right now in Japan that has me feeling troubled: #CoronaDivorce. It all started with one man who was having relationship trouble during quarantine with his girlfriend and decided to start a business to facilitate an escape for people looking for time apart from their spouses. Seeing this has me hoping this trend doesn’t find its way to America. My prayer for the marriages in our community is 1 Corinthians 13. We ask that God’s love for us would continue to be patient and kind, that it would not boast, be jealous, or proud. But would be an example of the love we strive to show to our loved ones each day.