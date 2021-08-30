A Prayer For The Victims Of Hurricane Ida

I imagine that you have someone you know in Louisiana that’s been impacted by Hurricane Ida. One of my closest friends mom’s lives in Baton Rouge actually so I spent the weekend just watching The Weather Channel and praying for her safety and protection.

There’s so much coming down and maybe you feel like we do where it just seems like every day, there’s something else in the news. So much so that we are without words and feel utterly powerless. It’s so overwhelming to see the pictures as it’s completely flooded. Over a million people right now are without power across the state of Louisiana. Even though there are a number of people from Texas heading over there to help out, we just wanted to pray with you as we encourage everyone to get involved whether that’s physically, financially, and of course, prayerfully.