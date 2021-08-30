A Prayer For The Victims Of Hurricane Ida

I imagine that you have someone you know in Louisiana that’s been impacted by Hurricane Ida. One of my closest friends mom’s lives in Baton Rouge actually so I spent the weekend just watching The Weather Channel and praying for her safety and protection.
There’s so much coming down and maybe you feel like we do where it just seems like every day, there’s something else in the news. So much so that we are without words and feel utterly powerless. It’s so overwhelming to see the pictures as it’s completely flooded. Over a million people right now are without power across the state of Louisiana. Even though there are a number of people from Texas heading over there to help out, we just wanted to pray with you as we encourage everyone to get involved whether that’s physically, financially, and of course, prayerfully.
Heavenly Father, we love you so much. God, we are without words, but Lord, we also rest in the knowledge that when we are without words, your Holy Spirit who dwells in us, takes our heart cries that are groans, that we can’t even articulate and carries them up and they burn before you like incense in your presence. So God, thank you that you are so tender, so near, so compassionate that when we can’t pray, you pray for us. So God, we ask that somehow, through all of the disasters that are going on right now that your glory would go out. That your glory would cover the face of the earth and that people will call on the name of Jesus and be saved. That the body of Christ would rise up and see this as an opportunity to love like you love, serve like Jesus served, and that we would all just make your glory known. Thank you Lord that not only can we come to you, but you tell us to come to you because you are the source. You are our only help. We love you God and we pray this in the beautiful name of Jesus and by the power of your Holy Spirit. Amen.