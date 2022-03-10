Afternoons with Sonny

A Prayer From Poland

By March 10, 2022 No Comments

As some of you may know as a result of the KCBI Day of Hope, our own Sonny Delfyette joined the Texas Baptist Men this week in Poland for 90.9 KCBI FM supplying shelters for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Today, Sonny and the Texas Baptist Men had the chance to sit down with the President of the Polish Baptist Union and pray with him for the needs of those affected by this situation.

If you want to hear how your support is impacting lives in Poland, make sure to tune into Afternoons with Sonny today from 3-7 on 90.9 KCBI!

