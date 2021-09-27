A Prayer That Anyone Can Pray

On December 10, 1968, one of the greatest spiritual minds of the 20th century died at only 53 years of age. Thomas Merton — a monk, spiritual author, and leader of interfaith understanding — was gone much too soon. His influence, however, will continue; and it is easy to see why this is the case.

Most of us in our journey of understanding prayer often find it hard to come up with the words to say to our Father in Heaven. Either because we’re too upset to speak or because we genuinely lack confidence in our ability to communicate our feelings to our Creator. In addition to reading the book of Psalms which is a whole book of prayers we can all pray, Thomas Merton has a famous prayer called “The Merton Prayer” that has been encouraging millions since he released it in one of his books years ago.

This prayer comes from his book, Thoughts in Solitude on pg. 79