A Prayer That Anyone Can Pray

On December 10, 1968, one of the greatest spiritual minds of the 20th century died at only 53 years of age. Thomas Merton — a monk, spiritual author, and leader of interfaith understanding — was gone much too soon. His influence, however, will continue; and it is easy to see why this is the case.
Most of us in our journey of understanding prayer often find it hard to come up with the words to say to our Father in Heaven. Either because we’re too upset to speak or because we genuinely lack confidence in our ability to communicate our feelings to our Creator. In addition to reading the book of Psalms which is a whole book of prayers we can all pray, Thomas Merton has a famous prayer called “The Merton Prayer” that has been encouraging millions since he released it in one of his books years ago.
This prayer comes from his book, Thoughts in Solitude on pg. 79
“My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road, though I may know nothing about it. Therefore will I trust you always, though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone.”