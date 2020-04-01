A Public Service Announcement For Parents During This Time

A quote recently came to Rebecca as she was on social media the other day and it’s a profound word for parents who just feel completely overwhelmed during this time. Emily W. King, Ph. D wrote:

“Parents: What we are being asked to do is not humanly possible. There is a reason we are either a working parent, a stay-at-home parent or a part-time working parent.

Working, parenting and teaching are three different jobs that cannot be done at the same time.

It’s not hard because you are doing it wrong. It’s hard because it’s too much. Do the best you can.

When you have to pick, because at some point you will, choose connection. Pick playing a game over arguing about an academic assignment. Pick teaching your child to do laundry rather than feeling frustrated that they aren’t helping. Pick laughing, and snuggling, and reminding them that they are safe.

If you are stressed, lower your expectations where you can and virtually reach out for social connection. We are in this together to stay well. That means mentally well, too.”