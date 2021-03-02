A Reminder For Parents On Battery Safety

Our intention with this heads up isn’t to scare parents, but just to be a reminder that it’s always good to be prepared.

On the Today Show, they covered this story of a family from Lubbock who lost their 17-month-old daughter, Reese Hamsmith, after she swallowed a button battery. A button battery is one of those you may find in a watch or a remote control.

As tragic as this is, Reese’s mom has decided to use this opportunity to spread awareness and reminding parents that this type of accident is more common than you might realize. It’s always good to just refresh yourself on the different safety precautions and we hope that this can serve as that reminder.

Our prayers are with the Hamsmith family during this difficult time.