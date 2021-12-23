A Reminder This Christmas

Today, I felt God reminding me to focus on who He IS instead of what He DOES. God is our Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, (and my personal favorite) Prince of Peace. Just thinking about the attributes of God settled my soul.

The Christmas season is filled with so much doing and running from one place to the next. But in the midst of all the hustle and bustle, my hope is that you’ll also remember who you are: a child LOVED by the One who was born in a manger and died so that we could truly live.