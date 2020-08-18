A Sacrifice Of Praise In Suffering

Achalasia is an extremely rare disorder that causes the esophagus – the muscle that helps you swallow – to stop working. Joy Pedrow Skarka recently received this frightening diagnosis and spent over 30 days alone in the hospital in the midst of a global pandemic. Even in great pain, she has managed to praise her Savior. In episode 64 of the Honest Conversations Podcast, Joy shares her story of God’s Presence in the midst of deep physical and emotional pain.

Joy Pedrow Skarka lauched her ministry, Joy Pedrow Ministries, in September of 2013 with the goal to lead women to Jesus. After college, she moved to Dallas, Texas to earn a Master of Arts in Christian Education from Dallas Theological Seminary. At DTS, she met her husband Zack and got married in 2017.

She is currently wrapping up her Doctorate also at Dallas Theological Seminary. In 2019, she and her husband moved to Parrish, Florida to be begin a new job at the Director of Discipleship at Authentic Intimacy. Her desire is for every woman to experience the life change of having Jesus and that they feel his power, trust him with their lives, and experience healing from past hurts.

